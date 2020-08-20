The identities of two men shot at the Super 8 Motel in Corning on Aug. 9, one fatally, have been released by the Corning Police Department.
Killed from a round to the torso was Angelo Spears, 24, and suffering a gunshot wound to the his arm was Nicholas Valdez, 20, both are from Corning.
Corning police were called out to a report of shots fired at the motel, 2165 Solano St., around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived officers say they found a blood trail into a room, but the room was unoccupied when they entered.
A bullet hole was found in the door of room 116, in the stucco just outside the door and at least two bullet holes in the walls inside the room.
While investigating the scene of the shooting, Corning police were notified that two shooting victims, Spears and Valdez, had arrived at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
Valdez was treated for the bullet wound to the left forearm. Spears died at the hospital as a result of his wounds, officers reported.
The Corning Police Department is working jointly with the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit in the investigation and at this time a motive for the shooting has not been made public.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said several leads are being followed in the investigation but no arrests have yet been made.