National Garden Club, Inc. started National Garden Week in 1986. The idea of Gardening Week, June 5-11, is to promote a love of gardening and to educate the public about the benefits of plants and gardening.
Members of the Red Bluff Garden Club met at Kelly Griggs Museum on June 3 to give some help on cleaning up the flower beds.
Gail Locke, a member of the museum board, had contacted the club to ask about assistance with this endeavor. The club agreed to include this in its civic beautification projects, which is one of the club’s objectives.
The group of willing volunteers came with trowels, shovels, forks, kneeling pads, some plants and fertilizer. Locke brought potting soil and gave direction with the clean-up.
Within a couple of hours, club members had removed many little unwanted weedy volunteers, shaped and trimmed shrubs and roses, raked up debris, straightened edging on flower bed areas, removed old plants from pots, and planted many new geraniums, lobelia, vinca, petunias, Dicondra ‘silver falls’, and other colorful plants.
Club members figured this civic beautification project would be perfect for National Garden Week even though the project was a couple of days early.
The Red Bluff Garden Club also plants and maintains the flower pots and beds at Cone Kimball Plaza, as well as a few other pots in the downtown area, and the Tehama County Museum in Tehama.
In March of this year, the garden club dedicated a Blue Star Memorial which is placed at the Tehama District Fairgrounds and planted a flower bed surrounding this monument which is maintained by the club.
Look for the Red Bluff Garden Club on Facebook, and consider “growing with us!”
The Red Bluff Garden Club Inc. is part of this national/ international group. It includes Pacific Region Garden Clubs and California Garden Clubs to which we also belong.