New AT&T cell tower in Rancho Tehama supports public safety

Rancho Tehama residents got a big boost in wireless connectivity with the installation of a new AT&T cell tower on Oakridge Road in the northwest area of the community. Several state, local and AT&T officials, first responders and residents of Rancho Tehama attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at the base of the extremely tall tower on Friday, Feb. 28.
“AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Rancho Tehama will benefit from this cell tower which enhances the area’s 4G LTE coverage,” said Alice Perez, AT&T spokesperson. “The tower will help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.” FirstNet is the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders.
Jim Price, a resident of Rancho Tehama and member of the Rancho Tehama Association board of directors, said, “The only phone service my wife and I have been able to use out here for 20 years, up until now, was landline. We have been waiting and watching for this day to happen for a long time and we are in full support of this effort.”
Perez said FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help both the community’s resident users and first responders stay safe and save lives,.
“The site was built in response to the 2017 Rancho Tehama Reserve school and community shootings to fill in rural coverage gaps and give first responders the network resources they need to effectively and efficiently address emergency situations,” she added.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears was one of the first to respond to the mass shooting in November of 2017.
“Not having cell phone service out here in Rancho Tehama on that day made a very bad situation only worse,” he said. “Not having Internet service out here also made other types of fire and police responses difficult. Now, today, because of this tower and those who made it happen, that won’t be the case ever again.”
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams and California State Senator Jim Nielsen joined AT&T for the tower’s ribbon cutting.
“Rancho Tehama residents advocated for a new cell site to improve public safety communications and to open the door for hospice care in the area. After disaster struck the community in the form of a mass shooting that occurred during a high-traffic time period – when people were driving their children to school and driving themselves to work – communication in the area was impossible and the need for coverage was highlighted,” Williams said. “It has been said that in every disaster, something good will come. Thanks to the efforts of Senator Nielsen, and with the cooperation of our friends at AT&T and Varcomm Telephone, we have been able to get this tower up and operational in record time. Now, we will not only see improved public safety and hospice care, but residents will be able to better communicate with friends and family in the event of another emergency. This, is a good thing.”
Perez emphasized the team work that made the project come to fruition, as did Nielsen.
“Together, as a team we got it done,” Nielsen said. “You, the people of Rancho Tehama helped us by arguing your case. This just shows that little communities can make a difference and make things happen. This just shows that a dream can become a reality and you can now sleep a little more peacefully.”
The tower also brings Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.
“We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band, or lane, can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers,” Perez added.
In addition to further elevating public safety’s connected experience in support of their emergency response, the new tower site will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in the area.
“Tehama County’s first responders deserve reliable coverage in their area to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting,” said Rhonda Johnson, president, AT&T California.
Price said with the AT&T tower now in place, the community can reach the outside world and the world can reach the residents of Tehama County.
“In an emergency and in everyday life, we can move forward with confidence. The Rancho Tehama Association is also working to set up rescues areas within the community in the event of an emergency, such as a wildfire, for people to gather until help arrives. The areas will be places were a helicopter can land, where emergency personnel will have easy access,” he added. “The efforts to keep this community safe is very important to us.”
Although unable to attend the ribbon cutting, Congressman Doug LaMalfa heralded the project, the team work that made it happen and the benefits it will provide the Rancho Tehama community.