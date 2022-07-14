The white-robed monks of New Clairvaux Abbey will begin the 16th annual Blessing of the Grapes ceremony bychanting and singing through the vineyard on Saturday, July 23.
Included in 10:30 a.m. ceremony will be the centuries-old European tradition of workers and vineyards being blessed seeking a robust harvest and wine-making season.
The 1400 year-old tradition will take place at the abbey's St. James Vineyard at 26240 Seventh St., Vina, and is free and open to the public, opening with a Monk Market at 9 a.m., including local vendors, food and wine.
Abbot Paul Mark Schwan will conduct the blessing festivities to celebrate the Cistercian order's wine-making heritage that goes back more than 900 years. The ceremony first started in the seventh century at St. Benedict's Monastery at Monte Casino in Italy. In California, the first blessing ceremony was held by the Franciscan missionaries at the San Gabriel mission in 1807
Following the 30-minute ceremony, the winery will host winery tours, Sacred Stone tours, and a new wine release with complimentary tastings and light appetizers.
The Abbey of New Clairvaux is the first and only Trappist-Cistercian Monastery in the Americas to grow, make and bottle its own wine.
Situated on what was once Leland Stanford's Great Vina Ranch, the abbey purchased the land for a new monastery in 1955. At that time dairy and orchard farming served as the abbey's main source of support.
In 2000, the monks decided to return to their historic European roots in viticulture and wine-making. Working with the Sunseri wine family, they planted two vineyards, which produced the first New Clairvaux Vineyard wines in 2003.