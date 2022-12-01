Is it the rich, dark loam soil or the annual Blessing of the Grapes that has lent such great success to the New Clairvaux Vineyard in Vina.
It is both, and so much more, says Aimee Sunseri, New Clairvaux winemaker.
“Really, it’s love,” she said. “Love of the land, the grapes, the winery and New Clairvaux itself. This love emanates from the monks who live here at the Abbey of New Clairvaux. They set the standard of devout positivity and love. It resonates through everything we do here.”
Nestled in the 600 acre ranch that is home to the Abbey of New Clairvaux lies the 15-acre vineyard, winery, tasting room and event room.
It is also home of the newly celebrated Double Gold, 99-point scored, Best of California for all Viognier wines, awarded at the 2022 California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition.
There were nearly 2,000 wines from more than 440 wineries entered at the competition.
The Vineyard’s Double Gold 2021 St. James Block Viognier was released during a special event at the winery in November.
“Tbe Viongier we chose is a Rhone variety that was actually almost extinct less than 50 years ago,” Sunseri said. “It has now become an emerging variety around the world.”
Brother Luis (Cortez) is the vineyard manager of St. James Block, one of the vineyard’s two blocks of grapevines.
Sunseri, a fifth-generation winemaker, said, “When you are in an unknown region, for wine-growing that means you are the underdog, you have to work a lot harder. I cannot thank our team of lay workers and Brothers from the Abbey for all their hard work.”
Sunseri has entered the winning 2021 St. James Block Viognier in two other competitions with the hope of receiving a perfect score.
“You can’t win if you don’t put yourself out there,” she said. “We are grower/producers. We don’t buy grapes and make it into wine. We grow our own grapes and make it into wine. That is very personal and comes with a whole different aspect of pride, dedication and devotion.”
New Clairvaux Vineyard has been growing grapes since the year 2000 when the Abbey of New Clairvaux and Phil Sunseri partnered to create the vineyard and label – revitalizing grape growing and winemaking in Vina.
Sunseri explained there are particular things a winemaker can predict in very certain ways.
“Like tasting a wine and knowing, without looking at the label, that that is a Vina Syrah for instance because it reminds me of Christmas as it is piney, deep, dark with a berry aroma,” she added.
Love of the land, the grapes, and the winemaking develops out of those moments, according to Sunseri.
Due to its Vina Loam soil, the region has a rich history in grape vineyards and winemaking. Geologists attribute the characteristics of “Vina Loam” to volcanic silt carried from Mt. Lassen to the mouth of Deer Creek at the Sacramento River in Tehama County.
Vina loam is a coarse-loamy soil that is very deep, dark and well drained. Its richness lends itself to quality growing conditions. This fact provided the Abbey of New Clairvaux to diversify its agricultural opportunities to growing grapes, walnuts and prunes.
The 15-acre St. James Block is situated on a wide alluvial fan consisting of sand and Vina loam.
Bro. Luis, who manages the St. James Block with help from his Trappist-Cistercian brothers, decided to do all that was necessary to have the block certified organic.
This decision was made after Bro. Luis listened to Pope Francis speak about environmental sustainability based on responsible care, respect, simplicity, and austerity – tenets of the Abbey.
“We've taken challenging steps to enhance the quality of our vineyards by becoming certified organic by CCOF,” Bro. Luis said. “Our increased attention to detail and heightened level of care in the vineyard translates to a finer and more wholesome product, a product that our talented winemaker, Aimee (Sunseri), has turned into the region's finest wines year after year.”
St. James Block provides the majority of the vineyard’s white grape varieties, such as Albarino, Viognier, Trebbiano, Assyrtiko and Moschofilero.
Along with the St. James block, the New Clairvaux Vineyard produces wine from its Sunseri partner’s Poor Souls Block. This 15-acre vineyard was once the site of an ancient river bed and has proven itself to be perfect for many red varietals, including Barbera, Petite Sirah, Tempranillo and Grenache. White grapes of Muscat Blanc, Viognier and Trebbiano grown in the Poor Souls Block.
Each year since its very beginnings, the monks of the Abbey of New Clairvaux have conducted a ceremonial Blessing of the Grapes on the vineyard.
The ceremony dates back to a 1400-year-old tradition of blessing vineyards before harvest begins and at New Clairvaux consists of the Word of God, scriptures, chants, music and the blessing by the abbey’s abbot, whom in 2021 was Abbot Paul Mark.
Starting out as a small ceremony with few in attendance, as the vineyard’s reputation has grown so has the attendance of the annual Blessing.,
Sunseri’s winemaking roots run very deep as she is the descendant of Swiss-Italian immigrant Anton Nichelini, who established a modest homestead in the eastern foothills of California’s Napa Valley and a state-of-the-art gravity-fed winery.
Five generations later, Nichelini’s Sunseri family continue his legacy with the partnership between the Sunseri’s and New Clairvaux Vineyard.
Sunseri earned a degree from University of California, Davis’s renowned school of Viticulture and Enology.
“I am so grateful to be the winemaker for the only vineyard in the U.S. that is operated by monks and to know their tenets are embedded in every aspect of what we produce,” Sunseri said. “This is a winning partnership on so many levels. Our display of award winning wines in our tasting room is proof of that. But more importantly what is really the winning award is what the monks and all of the other people associated with the vineyard bring to our table.”