New Clairvaux Vineyard, located in in the small town of Vina, just received an astounding Double Gold, 99-point score and Best of California for all Viognier wines at this year’s California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition.
There were nearly 2,000 wines from over 440 wineries entered at this year’s competition.
New Clairvaux Vineyard, part of the New Clairvaux Abbey, 26240 Seventh St., was among the 18 Best of California awards given out and one of less than 100 Double Golds awarded.
The vineyard’s 2021 St. James Block Viognier is being released at this year’s New Clairvaux Blessing of the Grapes ceremony on Saturday, July 23.
“Brother Luis, vineyard manager of St. James Block, grows some of the most beautiful fruit I have had the honor to work with” said Aimée Sunseri, fifth-generation California winemaker, and New Clairvaux winemaker for the past 19 years. “When you are in an unknown region and for wine-growing that means you are the underdog, you have to work a lot harder. I cannot thank our team of lay workers and Brothers from the Abbey for all their hard work to get us so close to perfection.”
New Clairvaux Vineyard has been growing grapes since the year 2000 when the Abbey of New Clairvaux and Phil Sunseri partnered to create New Clairvaux Vineyard and revitalize grape growing and winemaking in Vina.
The first grapes planted in this region was over 175 years ago, before California was even part of the United States. Nearly 4,000 acres of wine grapes were pulled out just before federal prohibition began in 1919. The 1970’s saw a sprinkling of wine grapes planted in the region, but never a winery focused on fruit from Vina.
New Clairvaux’s annual Blessing of the Grapes ceremony dates back to a 1400-year-old tradition of blessing vineyards before harvest begins. This will be the wineries 16th annual event and for the first time in two years due to the pandemic they are inviting the public back to enjoy the celebration. There will be a Monk Market featuring monk made goods as well as local agricultural vendors will open at 9 a.m. with the Blessing occurring at 10:30 a.m. Wine tasting, tours, and food from local mobile caterers will be available after the conclusion of the ceremony. There is no charge for entry to join in the celebration.
The 99-point Viognier wine will be available for tasting and purchase.
Founded in 1955, New Clairvaux Vineyard is the first Trappist-Cistercian Monastery in the Americas to grow, make and bottle its own wine. In 2000, the Monks of the Abbey of New Clairvaux decided to venture into a partnership with the Sunseri wine family. It produced the first New Clairvaux Vineyard wines in 2003 and Aimée wines from the Sunseri Vineyard in Napa in 2008. Since then, the winery’s production and acreage has increased fourfold.
In addition to growing in quantity, the winery continues to win top awards in several leading national and international wine competitions. They are pioneers in grape growing, being the first to grow two Greek varieties, Assyrtiko and Moschofilero in the United States.
To learn more about their history and wine, visit their website www.newclairvauxvineyard.com