The white-robed monks of New Clairvaux Abbey in Vina will begin the 17th annual Blessing of the Grapes ceremony by chanting and singing through the vineyard on Saturday, July 22, as hundreds of guests sitting under a canopy of trees listen and watch the sacred rites.
Included in 10:30 a.m. ceremony will be the centuries-old European tradition of workers and vineyards being blessed by Abbot Paul Mark Schwan seeking a robust harvest and wine-making season.
The 1400 year-old tradition will take place at the abbey's St. James Vineyard at 26240 Seventh St., Vina, and is free and open to the public, opening with a Monk Market at 9 a.m., including local vendors, food and wine.
Abbot Schwan will conduct the blessing festivities to celebrate the Cistercian order's wine-making heritage that goes back more than 900 years. The ceremony first started in the seventh century at St. Benedict's Monastery at Monte Casino in Italy. In California, the first blessing ceremony was held by the Franciscan missionaries at the San Gabriel mission in 1807.
Following the 30-minute ceremony, the winery will host winery tours, Sacred Stone tours, and a new wine release with complimentary tastings and light appetizers.
This year offers an additional celebration with the winery’s announcement of their first ever 100 point scored wine, which won Best of Show of all California White Wines at the California State Fair, America’s oldest wine competition.
The winner was the 2022 St. James Block Assyrtiko (ahs-SEER-tee-ko), a famous Greek variety that New Clairvaux has pioneered in planting in the United States. This win earned them one of three large Golden Bears that is given out each year. One goes to the Best of Show Red, Best of Show White and Winery of the Year.
This is the first time an American grown Assyrtiko has earned such a high honor at any wine competition.
“We know that if you want the best Assyrtiko, you’ll find it at it’s source on the island of Santorini. But we hope to honor this grape and show what it can do, grown across the world” said winemaker Aimée Sunseri of New Clairvaux Vineyard, who for the second year in a row won the Woman Winemaker of the Year award.
The Abbey of New Clairvaux is the first and only Trappist-Cistercian Monastery in the Americas to grow, make and bottle its own wine.
Situated on what was once Leland Stanford's Great Vina Ranch, the abbey purchased the land for a new monastery in 1955. At that time dairy and orchard farming served as the abbey's main source of support.
In 2000, the monks decided to return to their historic European roots in viticulture and wine-making. Working with the Sunseri wine family, they planted two vineyards, which produced the first New Clairvaux Vineyard wines in 2003.