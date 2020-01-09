The new director for Corning’s Recreation/Planning departments is no newcomer to serving in the city. Christina Meads, who previously worked in the city’s finance department, has been promoted to the directors position upon the resignation of previous director, Molly Marcussen. She has also volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce first as a member of the Board of Directors and then serving as the board’s president.
Meads, 51, is a Corning native who has an extensive career in finance in both private business and government.
“I really look forward to enhancing the Recreation Department with new and additional classes and giving it more exposure to the community,” Meads said. “The successful program has been a real asset to the community and I hope to keep it on that track.”
She also looks forward to working with the John Stoufer, the city’s Planning Department consultant.
“John (Stoufer) has years of experience in city planning and I know I have so much to learn from him over the next year,” Meads stated.
Meads was very excited to announce this year’s Winter Recreation Program, which features classes in photography, ballet, dance, funk fusion, fitness, gymnastics, robotics, taekwondo, jazz funk, kiddie crafts, drawing, multi-media art, tiny tots play club, reading club, tumblers and much more.
To learn more about the program or to sign up for a class, go online to – corningrecreation.recdesk.com.
In her spare time, Meads runs her photography business providing shoots for families, high school graduates, individuals, groups, and car racing venues and events in the northstate.
She is mother to two sons, Dakota and Brady, who are both serving in the military.