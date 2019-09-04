The new SavMor market in Corning is just about ready to open. The latest news as released by the North State Grocery, Inc., is the company has plans for the transition from the old store to the new 32,000 square foot store, at 590 Solano St., will take place Sept. 15-18. During that time both stores will be closed.
SavMor said the new store will be open for public use on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 18. An official Grand Opening celebration will take place around the first week of November, according to the company.
Sometime between the “soft opening” on Sept. 18 and the second week of October the new store will be closed for one day for the old store, located in front of the new store, while the old store is demolished. Until the old store is demolished and it is replaced with the new parking lot, SavMor will continue to have limited parking and “kind of a funky entry into the store.”
“Our 100 percent employee-owners at SavMor Foods would like to thank all of our customers for their patience during the construction of our new store,” said the company. “Our business would not succeed without the customers we have.”
However, customers can expect the same quality of service during the construction process according to Gary Reese, vice president of the South Division of North State Grocery, Inc.
“The customers in Corning are great and have always been very supportive of us,” Reese said. “We appreciate the opportunity to expand to give them more of what they want and deserve.”
The decision to build a new store in Corning began several years ago, according to Gary Reese, vice president of the South Division of North State Grocery, Inc.
“The current facility is undersized and in need of renovations and updating,” he said. “Instead of remodeling the current store we have decided to build a new and expanded footprint.”
The new store allows for expanded variety in all departments and provides a much-needed space throughout the store for more comfortable shopping.
“This will allow for expanded variety in all departments,” Reese said. “It will also provide much-needed space throughout the store for a more comfortable shopping experien
North State Grocery, Inc. headquartered in Cottonwood, was founded in 1989 operating under Holiday Markets. Reese explained, in the early 2000s a decision was made to better define the company by evaluating the areas in which they do business to best serve customers. The SavMor brand was established as a price impact store to better serve families in the area. SavMor Foods began in Quincy.
In Corning, what was Holiday Market closed and moved to the former NuWay Market location and rebranded SavMor. Additional stores were added in Orland, Gridley, Redding, Magalia and Colusa.
Currently, North State Grocery operates in 22 locations. Seven SavMor Foods and 15 Holiday Markets.
Corning SavMor employees said they couldn’t be more excited about the new store.
The new store will also be good news to local job seekers as Reese said they anticipate hiring an additional 10 to 15 new employees.
SavMor is unique in that it is 100 percent employee-owned.
Reese explained the vision consists of five points - first, to be the friendliest; second, provide the cleanest shopping environments; third, to have the absolute freshest products; fourth, have the fewest out of stocks possible; and fifth, to be price competitively.
“We focus on these with the first being the most important,” Reese said. “This is what makes us different.”