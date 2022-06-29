Corning city staff, in conjunction with the city’s on-call concrete contractor, will be installing new sidewalk along the north side of Solano Street between Dollar General and Marguerite Avenue where sidewalk currently is not located.
The project is anticipated to fill the gaps where concrete sidewalk is not located to provide an accessible path of travel along the northern side of Solano Street.
The project will start by placing sidewalk in the locations that existing curb and gutter is located and then proceed to the areas where curb, gutter and sidewalk needs to be installed.
It is anticipated the project will be phased over the next couple of months.