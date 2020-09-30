Flashing yellow left-turn arrows have been installed at several intersections on Main Street (State Route 36) in downtown Red Bluff as a part of the West Red Bluff Pavement Preservation Project. In addition to the protected green left-turn arrow, the flashing yellow arrow allows motorists to make left-turns after yielding to oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists, then proceeding when safe to make the turn.
When the flashing yellow arrow is not active, the traffic signal operates the same as traditional protected left-turns, which require the driver to follow the normal rules for red, yellow (solid), and green arrow lights.
Solid Red Arrow-Drivers intending to turn left must stop and wait. They should not enter an intersection to turn when a solid red arrow is being displayed.
Solid Yellow Arrow-Caution; the left-turn signal is about to change to red and drivers should prepare to stop or prepare to complete a left turn if they are legally within the intersection and there is no conflicting traffic present. A solid red arrow will follow.
Flashing Yellow Arrow-Drivers may turn left after yielding to all oncoming traffic and to any pedestrians in the crosswalk. Oncoming traffic has a green light. Drivers must wait for a safe gap in oncoming traffic before turning. A solid yellow arrow will follow.
Solid Green Arrow-Left turns have the right of way. Oncoming traffic has a red light. A solid yellow arrow will follow.
Flashing yellow left-turn arrows have also been installed at other locations in District 2 to improve traffic flow at signalized intersections. This feature provides more efficient left-turn operations by providing more opportunities for vehicles to pass through the intersection.
Contact District 2 Public Information with any questions by calling (530) 225-3426 or online at D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.