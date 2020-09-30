Corning Olive Festival Oct. 10
The Corning Olive Festival and Farmers Market will be 10 a.m.-4 pm., Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Corning Community Park, 1485 Toomes Ave. The 73rd annual event will feature dozens of food and craft booths, raffle and a Farmers Market. Due to COVID-19 limitations the annual Car Show, children's activities and other features have been cancelled.
For more information or vendor/entry application go online to corningchamber.org or call 824-5550.
Tehama County virtual Candidates Night
The Red Bluff/Tehama County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online/virtual Tehama County Candidates' Night 6 p.m., Oct 7. Participants include candidates for Corning City Council and Mayor, Red Bluff City Council and Tehama County Supervisors District 5.
Tune in and meet the candidates by going online on the Red Bluff/Tehama County Chamber Facebook (facebook@redbluffchamber) and Youtube (youtube@redbluffchamber).
Questions can be submitted to the Chamber at info@redbluffchamber.com or dropped off at 100 Main St. Red Bluff, by 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 7. For more information call the Chamber at 527-6220.
Special Board of Supervisors meeting on Goodwin contract
A special Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 1500 Jackson Ave., Red Bluff, to discuss the proposed contract renewal of Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin. COVID-19 regulations will apply to the meeting, including social distancing and wearing face mask.