Caltrans District 2 and Golden State Bridge, Inc. have ongoing nighttime work on sections of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge on Interstate 5 near the Tehama/Shasta County line.
These operations are for finalizing joint repairs and replacements on the structure at hinge points and abutments and will require lane closures in the area.
Motorists should plan on nighttime lane closures on and around the bridge area Sundays – Fridays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.
Caltrans and contractor are currently planning for a northbound #2 lane closure the first three nights, followed by a southbound #2 lane closure the next three nights, and finishing with median work with either northbound or southbound #1 lane closures.
This work is currently anticipated for a couple of weeks. Lane closures will take place on one lane in one direction at a time to limit traffic impacts.
Motorists are advised to slow down, abide by speed limit reductions, and drive carefully in the area. Delays for work this week are anticipated to be minimal, due to traffic volumes during nighttime hours on the interstate and operations involved. Delays may be longer if traffic incidents are associated.
Law enforcement personnel will be present in the area.
Highway conditions, including areas of road work and traffic delays, can be found online at QuickMap. Information and updates can also be found on the District 2 Facebook and Twitter pages.