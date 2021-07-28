With record-breaking drought conditions causing fuel moistures to be historically low, the Lassen National Forest (LNF) is implementing fire restrictions to a forest-wide campfire ban. No wood or charcoal fires will be allowed anywhere in the forest under these new restrictions.
The conditions, which are now in effect through Nov. 30, apply to all campgrounds, developed sites, and special use permits.
“Given the current fire situation and the condition of the fuels on the Forest these restrictions are an immediate way to reduce the additional potential for further wildfires,” said LNF Forest Supervisor Deb Bumpus. “I do not take the impact this will have on the visitors to the Forest lightly, and in this case, it’s what needs to take place to ensure public safety.”
The order prohibits the following within the LNF:
Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
There should be no welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
Under this Forest Order, it forbids operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order under U.S. Forest Service standard 5100-1.
Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above. However, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable propane campfire pit, stove, or lantern. This equipment must use gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel with a shut-off valve, an area at least three feet from any flammable materials.
A violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine. The fine may be of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
For additional information, visit the LNF Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/lassen or by following us on Facebook or Twitter.