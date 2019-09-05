UPDATE: as of 3:30 p.m., Aug. 5, the Red Bank Fire 10 miles west of Red Bluff is up to 1,000 acres with 0 containment.
A 40 acres wildfire, Red Bank Fire, is burning in Tehama County west of Red Bluff off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road. CalFire and Tehama County Rural Fire are responding to the windblown blaze with firefighters, hand-crews, fire engines and tankers.
The fire started around 1:19 p.m., today, Sept. 5, is zero percent contained and has started additional spot fires, according to CalFire information.