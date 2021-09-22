North State Giving Tuesday is coming up in a couple of months and the host of the event, Community Foundation of the North State and Merchants Bank of Commerce, is sharing details in hopes of a successful fundraiser for non-profits in the region.
The annual fundraiser takes place 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, featuring a 14-hour online giving event that benefits more than 180 non-profits in Tehama, Shasta and Siskiyou counties. To donate, givers can go online to www.northstategives.org.
North State Giving Tuesday's focus is to increase philanthropy in the three counties with a goal to inspire and unite the region in supporting many local non-profits with one day of giving which provides years of community impact.
Minimum donations is $10 and anyone who just can't wait to join the cause can give as early as Nov. 16 by going online to northstategives.org.
On the day of the event, Nov. 30 there will be three Power Hours, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., during which each dollar donated will go further thanks to a prize pool of $15,000. Incentive pool funds will be distributed to each non-profit in a pro-rated fashion. The more an organization raises, the more they are awarded from the prize pool.
For more information call 530-244-1219, or follow along on social media at #NorthStateGivingTuesday.