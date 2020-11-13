The countdown for North State Giving Tuesday is on. The event will take place 6 a.m.-8 p.m.,Dec. 1, when more than 180 local nonprofits will be accepting donations online at www.northstategives.org to further their work in the North State region.
North State Giving Tuesday is brought to the region by the Community Foundation of the North State and Merchants Bank of Commerce.
This year, early giving launches Nov. 17 and allows donors to give to their favorite nonprofit in advance of North State Giving Tuesday.
Similar in format to online shopping, a minimum donation of $10 may be made to one or more organizations.
“This event comes at a critical time for our nonprofits. Following a year of cancelled events and fundraisers, our local nonprofits are in dire need of operating support. Anyone can give and each gift makes a significant difference,” said Amanda Hutchings, the Community Foundation’s director of Community Impact. “Join your friends and neighbors as we all give a little to make a big impact!”
The 14-hour North State Giving Tuesday online event kicks off the ‘charitable season’ and is fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Generous local sponsors have made possible over $70,000 in prizes to be announced throughout the day on Dec. 1.
Strong donor support helps nonprofits win extra money and every gift counts, Hutchings said.
Follow the excitement on social media with #NorthStateGivingTuesday.
In the sixth year of the event, the Community Foundation helps nonprofits to market themselves via the website platform, www.northstategives.org. Donors can pledge donations of time or money to address local challenges and support the causes they care most about. More information available at www.northstategives.org.