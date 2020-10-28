The North State Equity Fund is providing a second grant application process for non-profit organizations that promote racial justice and social equity throughout the North State. A collaboration between United Way of Northern California, North Valley Community Foundation and Community Foundation of the North State, the fund was established in June 2020.
Earlier this year, North State Equity Fund distributed more than $21,000 to six agencies, including Latino Outreach of Tehama County, African American Family and Cultural Center, Hmong Cultural Center of Butte County, Native Roots Network, Shasta County Citizens Against Racism, and Stonewall Alliance of Chico.
Through the current application process, the equity fund anticipates distributing up to $70,000 to organizations or groups based in one of nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity.
Two types of grants will be considered. Organizations or emerging groups focused on issues around racial equity or addressing needs of a particular racial/cultural group can apply for general operating support. Program-specific funding is available for groups to conduct outreach or work focused on racial justice and equity.
Representatives from the organizations awarded North State Equity Fund grants in July gathered via Zoom in early October to share updates about their ground-breaking work being done throughout Butte, Shasta and Tehama Counties. “These six agencies presented an impressive and expansive array of projects that will have a huge impact on our communities,” said Melody Proebstel, director of Equity and Public Advocacy for United Way of Northern California, administrator of the fund. “I am excited to review proposals and learn what additional racial justice opportunities are unfolding in the work of North State groups.”
Interested non-profit organizations serving diverse racial backgrounds within communities are encouraged to submit a Letter of Interest for consideration in the selection process of round two grant awards online at bit.ly/NSEF2020, through 5 p.m., Nov. 13.
After the submission timeframe closes, a grant selection committee will review and select applicants who will be invited to submit a full proposal. Grant decisions will be based on consideration of the full proposals.
North State Equity Fund was established with a seed fund of $100,000 from the three partner organizations. As the fund grows, grant opportunities will continue to advance collaboration, accountability, and healing in the realm of racial equality.
Tax-deductible contributions to the fund can be made online at bit.ly/donatenorcal or via check payable to UWNC, mailed to United Way of Northern California, c/o North State Equity Fund, 2280 Benton Drive, Building B, Redding, CA 96003.