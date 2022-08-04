North State Symphony’s 2022/23 concert season is full of eclectic offerings centered on the theme Experience Joy.
Under Music Director Scott Seaton, the North Sacramento Valley’s professional symphony invites audiences of all ages to celebrate live symphonic music and bring some much-needed joy into your lives.
The season opens Sept. 24 with a performance in Chico and Sept. 25 in Redding featuring Los Angeles based Mariachi Garibaldi de Jamie Cuellar in a celebration of Latin composers. The three-time Grammy winning ensemble tours widely and will join Seaton and musicians exploring works by Arturo Marquez, Juventino, Rosas, and many more.
Violinist Chee-Yun joins the symphony on Nov. 12 in Redding and Nov. 13 in Chico to perform the popular “Four Seasons” by Antonio Vilvaldi. In a unique pairing, the symphony will also perform Astor Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” in the style of the Argentinian tango.
New to the North State Symphony season is Holiday Pops. The symphony will fill the halls with joyous music of the season in Chico on Dec. 9, Red Bluff on Dec. 10 and Redding on Dec. 11. With special guest soprano Daun Weiss, expect carols, selections from “The Nutcracker” and a “Charlie Brown Christmas” at the fun, family-friendly concerts.
A concert titled Haydn’s Drumroll featuring works by Saint-Saens, Schubert, Telemann, and Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 103 Drumroll” as the anchor will take place Feb. 11, 2023, in Chico and Feb. 12, 2023, in Redding. This event will feature the recipients of the North State Symphony’s 2022 Young Artist Awards and the MTAC Youth Orchestra and the Shasta College Youth Strings.
North State Symphony’s annual young audience concert will feature Paul Dooley’s “The Conductor’s Spellbook” March 7, 2023, in Chico; March 8, 2023, in Red Bluff; and March 9, 2023, in Redding, in which young Tony Stradivarius discovers a book of spells and uses it to fantastically control the orchestra.
The Experience Joy season comes to an extravagant close in Redding on May 13, 2023, and Chico on May 14, 2023, with pianist Charlie Albright performing Rachmaninoff’s prodigious “Piano Concerto No. 2.” The concert and season conclude with the orchestra performing Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8.”
Tickets for the upcoming North State Symphony season are now on sale for donors and Aug. 2 for those wishing to attend all concerts, and Aug. 9 for single tickets.
More information on the upcoming season can be found at northstatesymphony.org. Tickets can be purchased for Redding patrons at cascadetheatre.org, 530-243-8886, and for Chico patrons at chicostatetickets.com, 530-898-6333.