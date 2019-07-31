UC Davis researchers are conducting two studies to better understand how the November 2018 Camp Fire affected the health of people in the region, including Butte County and its surrounding counties such as Tehama County. Researchers are hopeful residents in the region will participate in one or both of the studies.
The two studies are the “Survey Study” and the “Pregnancy Study.”
Residents affected by the fire are asked to answer an online questionnaire called the UC Davis California Wildfire and Health Impacts Survey about their daily lives, property and health before the fire and immediately afterward, along with their current situations.
Available through summer and early fall, the survey includes questions about respondents and their family members, along with their experiences, needs and health. It should take about 20 to 30 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and can be provided online. A Spanish version of the survey will be available soon.
To take part in the survey study go online to - environmentalhealth.ucdavis.edu.
With the survey, the research team hope to better understand health-related effects of the Camp Fire through the perspectives of survivors. The results can help identify the needs of residents living through the rebuilding process. They can be useful to government agencies, health care providers, nonprofit community groups, and others working to close gaps in disaster relief and provide appropriate services. The results also may assist efforts to improve preparation for future fire catastrophes and reduce the impacts on physical and mental health.
Participants also will have the option to participate in a long-term study of wildfire-related health effects.
“Surprisingly little is known about the potential long-term health effects from wildfires,” said Irva Hertz-Picciotto, UC Davis research team leader. “A major goal of our work is to fill that gap through a longitudinal study.”
Pregnancy study
Women who were pregnant during or right after the fire are invited to help determine if the fire affected their health and the health of their babies. The Bio-Specimen Assessment of Fire Effects (B-SAFE) study involves collecting samples such as hair, toenails, saliva, blood, urine and, if possible, placentas and umbilical cord blood. The samples will be used to examine biological markers of and physiologic responses to wildfires and smoke exposure.
These two are part of a series of wildfire studies funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences through the UC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center.