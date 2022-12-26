REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of storms starting Monday, Dec. 26 and lasting throughout the remainder of the week. Travelers should plan for strong winds Monday and into Tuesday, Dec. 27, along with significant rainfall and snow impacts in higher elevations.
Travelers are reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
Motorists should be cognizant when traveling in recent burn scar areas and watch for possible areas of flooding and/or debris on the roadways that may be present due to weather conditions.
Truck and/or vehicle screening may occur for northbound Interstate 5 traffic at Fawndale Road, approximately 10 miles north of Redding, prior to or during the storms, depending on weather conditions, highway impacts, or traffic incidents.
Updated highway conditions are available 24/7 via QuickMap.Other resources include One-Stop-Shop (roadway conditions for Western U.S.). Motorists can also follow Caltrans District 2 on our Twitter and Facebook pages for important traffic updates.
Travelers are also reminded to be wary of using non-highway alternative routes in the event of highway closures. These routes may not be maintained or open during inclement weather events and may have size restrictions for larger vehicles.
Contact local city or county agencies for current roadway status or restrictions on non-highway routes.
Anyone traveling during this time period can monitor changing weather and roadway conditions through the National Weather Service and QuickMap.