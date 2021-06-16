A Cottonwood man who has served and promoted the cattle industry for more than 65 years was honored to receive the Livestock Marketing Association Industry Icon Award.
Ellington Peek was the recipient of the recognition during the 2021 Livestock Marketing Association's Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this month.
“LMA is blessed to have members like Ellington, who have a devout passion for livestock marketing, inspiring others and advancing competition in all that they do” Livestock Marketing Association President Larry Schnell said. “Ellington played a significant role in paving the way for futuristic methods of buying and selling livestock and remains an unshakable advocate for the auction method of selling livestock. The auction industry is certainly better because of his contributions.”
Born in Stockton, Peek grew up in the cattle business but pursued coaching first as a career. He later returned to the cattle business and in 1956 entered the livestock marketing industry, purchasing Old Anderson Livestock Auction Yards for $3,500. He founded Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in 1964 and has been a member of LMA for over 50 years.
In 1989, Peek co-founded Western Video Market, Inc. (WVM), expanding opportunities for fixed facility auction markets to broaden their services in support of producers of all sizes.
Today, WVM works with 20 affiliate auction yard companies, with over 60 individual representatives who consign cattle from the 16 Western states.
Peek is only the fifth recipient of the LMA Industry Icon Award since it began in 2009. Former recipients of the award include Pat Goggins (2009), E.H. Fowler (2013), Billy Perrin (2015) and Ernie Van Hooser (2017).
The LMA Industry Icon Award is presented to individuals who, through their remarkable impact on livestock marketing and leadership contributions, have advanced the mission and ideals of LMA and its members.
The Livestock Marketing Association, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is North America’s leading, national trade association dedicated to serving its members in the open and competitive auction method of marketing livestock. Founded in 1947, LMA has more than 800 member businesses across the U.S. and Canada and remains invested in both the livestock and livestock marketing industries through support, representation and communication efforts.