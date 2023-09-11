Cattle producers who own and manage land in Butte, Colusa, Glenn, and Tehama counties are gravely concerned with the approach adopted by Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSA’s) in our respective basin/counties, reports the California Farm Bureau.
In each of those basins, the farm bureau claims non-extractors, or de minimis users who only pump stock water, are reportedly being assessed acreage fees by the respective GSAs to generate the funding required to comply with the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).
Cattle producers are predominantly rangeland operations that do not use groundwater, except for watering livestock, and in fact, serve as a net recharge zone for the basins.
However, many ranchers also have irrigated lands that utilize groundwater.
In Tehama County the Flood Control and Water Conservation District has set a fee of 29 cents per acre to help fund the GSA’s well registration program.
In Butte County the Vina GSA is charging $1.54 per acre fees for the first year, and a maximum of $3.09 per acre in future years, according to Kamie Loeser, director of Butte County Water and Resource Conservation.
Glenn County is proposing to implement a 3-tier Irrigated/Non-Irrigated fee structure, specifically $2.40, $5.59, and $0.52 per acre for irrigated-surface water, irrigated-groundwater, and non-irrigated user classes respectively for all assessable parcels, according to the groundwater authority.
Colusa County Groundwater Authority at their March 23, 2021 meeting adopted a fee at a rate of $1 per acre.
“We realize that if drylands are exempted, fees will be higher on irrigated lands, but that is still more equitable than charging rangeland,”reports the state farm bureau. “It is important to remember that SGMA is about pumping groundwater, not about owning land.”
A letter submitted by the Butte County Cattlemen Association to the Vina GSA, claims most basins/subbasins in California do not charge rangeland.
“As near as we can determine, only the four-county region of Butte, Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties have adopted acreage fees for non-extractors.
“All these counties used the same consultant for their respective fee study, and those studies recommended acreage charges as the ‘simplest and most equitable.’
“It may be the simplest, but it is clearly not the most equitable. GSA boards were told by the consultants, and in some cases by county legal counsel, that all parcels in the basin must be charged. That is simply not true as evidenced by the attached report.
“Secondarily, assuming an acreage fee is appropriate for non-extractors (which we strongly disagree with), it is unfair to charge all acres at the same rate. There is a distinct income difference between land types, with farmable land not only using more groundwater, but also having a much greater income potential. Rangelands are net recharge zones for every basin. Because ranchers do not extract, or at best are de minimis users, rangeland has become one of the most important areas for net recharge of the aquifer.
“People impacted by this unfair fee have been ignored and backed into a corner where a lawsuit is their only option. Such lawsuits are certainly possible in Butte County, and we understand are being considered in every other county by both individuals and organizations, and in some cases may already be filed.”
In summary, the state and area farm bureaus claim SGMA does not require all land in a basin be charged to comply; it is unfair for all acres in a basin to be charged a flat fee for all land types; and as rangelands serve as a net recharge, ranchers should be rewarded for providing that recharge and encouraged to create projects that will aid in that process.
The letter was signed by Steve Arnold, California Cattlemen’s Association president and the boards and presidents of the Butte, Glenn-Colusa and Tehama counties farm bureau agencies.