The Tehama District Fairgrounds was home to the District 1 California High School Rodeo Association’s fifth rodeo of the season on Feb. 10-12, where teen cowboys and cowgirls competed in traditional high school rodeo events.
The results of the rodeo are as follows:
BARREL RACING - 1 Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg 29.779; 2 Francie Heffernan, Fort Jones 29.980; 3 Sydney Oilar, Millville; 4 Savannah Kampman, Orland 30.283; 5 Alexis Molina, Gerber 30.307.
POLE BENDING - 1 Elthia Gomes, Etna 43.224; 2 Devin Kerr, Red Bluff 44.863; 3 Alexandra Hundley, Lakeport 45.204; 4 Gracie Sherrick, Redding 45.393.
GOAT TYING - 1 Claire Boles, Orland; 2 Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah 18.06; 3 Sydney Oilar, Millville; 4 Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos 18.92.
BREAKAWAY ROPING - 1 Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah 5.93; 2 Regan Russ, Eureka Dist. 2 6.51; 3 Hailey Hutchings, Fall River Mills 6.57; 6 Mason Thomas, Corning 8.53.
GIRLS CUTTING - 1 Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 145; 2 Regan Russ, Eureka Dist. # 2 144; 3 Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 143; 4 Claire Boles, Orland 142.
REINED COW HORSE - 1 Josie Hannah, Likely 145; 2 Devin Kerr, Red Bluff 144; 3 Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 143.5; 4 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 140.5; 5 Charleigh Merkley, Flournoy 137.5; 6 Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos 135; 7 Maia Mayer, Los Molinos 129
TEAM ROPING - 1 Sydney Oilar, Millville & Cutter Nash, Standish 20.77; 2 Jace Kelley, Upper Lake & Regan Russ, Eureka Dist. #2 34.60; 3 Riley Bitle, Artois & Lexi Kanakis, Corning 37.08; 4 Claire Boles, Orland & Ghost Lexi Kanakis 40.24; 5 Danica Wagner, Los Molinos & Tucker Kampmann, Orland 40.71.
TIE DOWN ROPING - 1 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 23.38; 2 Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 23.56; 3 Wyatt Stokes, Orland 26.81; 4 Jace Kelley, Upper Lake Dist.#2 32.01; 5 Trace Conard, Corning 37.52; 7 Hayden Boles, Orland 41.41.
STEER WRESTLING - 1 Ilan Davis, Orland 4.63; 2 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 4.81; 3 James Johnson, Etna 4.86; 4 Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 7.84; 5 Karl Johnson, Etna 19.12
BOYS CUTTING - 1 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 145; 2-3 Blake Earley, Oroville 140 and Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 140; 4 Hayden Boles, Orland 134; 5-6 Carson Pray, Red Bluff and Jace Kelley, Upper Lake Dist. # 2 133.
BULL RIDING - 1 Hunter Maxwell, Los Molinos 73/1
SADDLE BRONC RIDING - 1 Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 130; 2 Cody Cash, Montague 111.