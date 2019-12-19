Delegates from county Farm Bureaus throughout California have re-elected the statewide California Farm Bureau Federation officer team of President Jamie Johansson, First Vice President Shannon Douglass and Second Vice President Shaun Crook. Each of the officers was re-elected unanimously to second two-year terms at the conclusion of the 101st CFBF Annual Meeting in Monterey.
Johansson, the 16th CFBF president, grows olives and citrus fruit in Oroville and operates an olive oil company, Lodestar Farms.
“It is the honor of a lifetime” to serve as CFBF president, Johansson said following his re-election. He thanked the House of Delegates and other Farm Bureau members for “the faith, trust and expectation you put in the officer team and me personally as president.”
Douglass, of Orland, is an owner of Douglass Ranch, which raises beef cattle, sunflowers, pumpkins, corn and forage crops, and founder of CalAgJobs, an online listing of employment opportunities in California agriculture.
A licensed timber operator, Crook is a vice president of a family timber business in Groveland and a real estate agent specializing in ranch, commercial and residential properties.
Jennifer Beretta, a fourth-generation Sonoma County dairy farmer, was appointed to chair the Young Farmers and Ranchers State Committee and serve on the CFBF board. Ronnie Leimgruber of Holtville was reappointed to chair the CFBF Rural Health Department.
The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 34,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.