Now is the time for youths to join one of America’s largest non-formal education programs for youth, the 4-H Club, which helps the country's youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills that help them become self-directed, productive, and contributing members of our society.
Those who are 5-18 years old, by Dec. 31, are invited to join a 4-H Club in the community. There are several clubs located throughout each county to choose from.
Those who join can participate in a variety of different projects, such as arts and crafts, sheep, quilting, dairy, foods, swine, beef, archery, goats, sports shooting, rabbits, tractor, gardening, and leadership to just name a few.
Youth may begin to sign up online with 4-H now or complete a paper enrollment at any time. The deadline for signup is Monday, Oct. 18, for those who want to participate in the 2022 county fairs as Livestock/Animal Project member.
Enroll online at https://v2.4honline.com/#/.