Officials with the Mendocino National Forest said they have been receiving calls and questions on whether the off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail system will be reopened anytime soon, however, because trail conditions are still being assessed after the series of winter storms trails remain closed until further notice.
The amount of rain the Northstate received in the Ranch Fire and August Complex footprints is unprecedented. Crews are currently out assessing conditions and determining what repairs need to be made to the road system and trails.
Forest officials said there are several slides on main forest roads as well as downed trees that need to be removed. Soils are heavily saturated, and too much use could cause resource damage.
Before traveling to the forest, check the Forest website, sm.fs.mendopao@usda.gov and social media where updates will be posted on closure orders.