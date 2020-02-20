An officer-involved shooting in Red Bluff left a man dead at the Meadow Vista Apartment complex on Wednesday as officers were responding to a reported altercation.
Red Bluff police arrived at the complex on Vista Way around 1:15 a.m., where they contacted an adult male matching the description of the person involved in the altercation, reported Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
“The male attacked by firing an undetermined number of rounds from a handgun at the officers,” Sanders said. “One of the officers returned fire and struck the subject.”
Injured, the man laid on the ground, but reportedly continued to hold the gun in his hand and refused to comply with orders from police to let go of the handgun.
Police tried for 90 minutes to convince the man to disarm himself, but the efforts were ineffective, Sanders said.
As a four-officer team using a ballistic shield tried to approach the suspect, he reportedly attempted to shoot at the officers. Two Red Bluff police officers returned fire, striking the downed man.
Life saving measures were immediately started by officers on scene and continued until paramedics took over. The man was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital and where medical staff pronounced him dead.
Sanders said the man’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity.
Three Red Bluff police officers discharged their firearms in the shooting. Sanders said their names and length of service will be released at a later time.
“As is standard protocol, these officers have been placed on paid administrative leave,” he added. “None of the officers on scene were physically harmed during this incident.”
The Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond and is handling the independent external investigation. Red Bluff Police Department is also conducting an internal affairs investigation as is standard protocol in these types of incidents.
Sanders said more information will be provided to the public as the investigation continues.