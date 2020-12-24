Officer shooting of murder suspect in Corning ruled justifiable

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting of a murder suspect in Corning on Dec. 11 concluded the incident was justifiable under the fleeing felon rule, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office has been tasked with investigating the shooting of Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff who, wanted on a murder charge in the Aug. 3 death of Arturo Eugene Bent III, was in a six-hour standoff with law enforcement in Corning on the day he was shot by the Red Bluff police officer with a department-issued rifle.
“Under common law the fleeing felon rule permits the use of deadly force against a felon who is clearly in flight from apprehension,” Sanders added.
As the investigation into the homicide, eluding arrest and standoff continues, an arrest warrant has been issued for Salvador Farias Valdovinos on suspicion of accessory after-the-fact. The Tehama County District Attorney's Office said Valdovinos allegedly helped Acevedo elude police knowing he was a wanted murder suspect.
Another co-defendant in the case, Diana Irene Munoz, 32, of Corning, reportedly Acevedo's pregnant girlfriend who is in custody, has also been charged on suspicion of accessory after-the-fact.
The standoff between Acevedo and law enforcement stared just after 6 a.m., on the 1200 block of East Avenue in Corning.
“Very shortly after officers arrived at the residence and set up a perimeter, the officer shot the suspect (Acevedo),” Sanders said.
The injury was a wound to Acevedo’s arm and was non-life threatening, reported Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
Acevedo was staying in a shed at the East Avenue property when the Corning Police Department received an anonymous tip concerning the man's whereabouts.
With assistance from Red Bluff police and Tehama County Sheriff's Department deputies, Corning officers surrounded the property and made contact with the residents of the home, who were evacuated. Neighbors in the adjacent area were also evacuated. In addition, for precautionary measures Olive View Elementary School and Maywood Middle School were placed on lockdown.
Munoz was reportedly inside the shed with Acevedo.
“She was in the shed by choice, not as a hostage,” Fears said.
About halfway through the six-hour ordeal, Tehama County SWAT and Mobile Command Unit arrived and relieved officers and deputies who had been involved in the stand-off since its inception.
A Tehama County sheriff's negotiator spoke with Acevedo for several hours before the murder suspect finally gave himself up peacefully around 12 p.m. While being placed in an ambulance, as was part of the negotiation, Acevedo was able to speak with his mother who had been parked nearby in a vehicle with one of Acevedo's brothers.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of this incident. With Mr. Acevedo (Elfego) now in custody, our community is safer and better off,” Fears said.
Acevedo was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound then booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2 million bail and suspicion of murder, addict in possession of firearm, violation of parole, prohibited person with ammunition, and misdemeanor obstruct public officer.
Following an interview with Red Bluff police detectives, Munoz was also arrested and booked into the jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony accessory, commit felony while on felony bail, possession of a controlled substance for sale and misdemeanor charges.
Throughout the day, law enforcement interviewed the residents of the house, possible witnesses, and seized evidence from the scene.
“I have been told by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office no weapons were seized as evidence from the property,” Sanders said.
Acevedo is suspected of shooting Bent in the Food Maxx parking on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff around 10:15 p.m. Bent was able to walk into the store where he collapsed with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.
He was transported from Food Maxx to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Red Bluff police detectives identified Acevedo, who was known to frequent Corning and Rancho Tehama, as the suspect in the homicide case.
Tehama County Secret Witness posted a $5,000 reward on Thursday, Dec. 10, for information leading to the arrest of Acevedo, who also goes by the monikers of Preacher, Feo and Chavez.
Acevedo appeared in Tehama County Superior Court for arraignment on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and further proceedings on Tuesday.