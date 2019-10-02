As the new SavMor market in Corning is bustling with business, the old SavMor was demolished last week in preparation for a parking lot to be put in its place.
The old store has been replaced, at the same site, 590 Solano St., with a new 32,000 square foot store that is now open for business between the hours of 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Until the new parking lot has been laid, SavMor will continue to have limited parking and “kind of a funky entry into the store.”
“Our 100 percent employee-owners at SavMor Foods would like to thank all of our customers for their patience during the construction of our new store,” said the company. “Our business would not succeed without the customers we have.”
However, customers can expect the same quality of service during the construction process according to
“The customers in Corning are great and have always been very supportive of us,” said Gary Reese, vice president of the South Division of North State Grocery, Inc. “We appreciate the opportunity to expand to give them more of what they want and deserve.”
The decision to build a new store in Corning began several years ago, according to Reese, noting the previous store was undersized for the amount of business it received from the community.
The new store allows for expanded variety in all departments and provides a much-needed space throughout the store for more comfortable shopping.
North State Grocery, Inc. headquartered in Cottonwood, was founded in 1989 operating under Holiday Markets. Reese explained, in the early 2000s a decision was made to better define the company by evaluating the areas in which they do business to best serve customers. The SavMor brand was established as a price impact store to better serve families in the area. SavMor Foods began in Quincy.
In Corning, what was Holiday Market closed and moved to the former NuWay Market location and rebranded SavMor. Additional stores were added in Orland, Gridley, Redding, Magalia and Colusa.
Currently, North State Grocery operates in 22 locations. Seven SavMor Foods and 15 Holiday Markets.
Corning SavMor employees said they couldn’t be more excited about the new store.