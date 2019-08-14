It was a packed house for the 2019 Little and Junior Miss Olive City pageant at Rodgers Theatre in Corning on Saturday.
The contest, organized and directed by Chuy and Sandra Valerio, was hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Emma Carter, a Corning High School sophomore and past pageant winner.
Throughout the event, 27 young girls performed talents, answered questions, introduced themselves and took part in a dance routine, all to the pleasure of family and friends in the audience.
When all was said and done, crowned Junior Miss Olive City was Taylar Linder, the 12-year-old daughter of Tara and Bryce Linder of Richfield. For her talent Linder sang a song.
Joining Linder in the royal court was Junior Miss Runner-up Lily Carter; Miss Talent Alexia Valerio; Miss Best Dressed Kiara Cosio; Miss Photogenic Madalynne Belleci; Miss Congeniality Natalie Castaneda; and Miss People’s Choice Eliana Lucatero.
Earning the title of Little Miss Olive City was 7-year-old Camila Coria Damian, the daughter of Karla Damian and Reynaldo Coria of Corning.
Announced as Little Miss Runner-up was Jesely Romo; Best Dressed Timber Waldow; Congeniality Angelee Diaz, Photogenic Mila Mendez; and People’s Choice Viviana Segtar.
Mayor Doug Hatley shared a welcome and Ciara Barnes sang the National Anthem.
Assisted in the pageant was Rachel Carter.
“Thank you to all the sponsors who made this event possible,” Chuy Valerio said.