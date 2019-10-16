The Olive Growers Council of California is commending the Trump Administration and the Office of the United States Trade Representative for its retaliatory action to include 25 percent duties on, among other goods, provisionally preserved bulk olives and other olive categories from Spain and certain other European counties, in conjunction with the World Trade Organization-authorized countermeasures against the European Union for its longstanding non-compliance in the organizations large aircraft case.
However, Bell-Carter Foods, with two facilities located in Corning, and one of two fresh olive processing and packaging companies in the state, said it remains opposed to the decision to implement the tariff on bulk raw olives.
“We are prepared to handle its impact thanks to the strategic investments we’ve made in a global supply chain that includes California and extends widely to countries beyond the EU, providing a dependable, long-term supply of high-quality and reasonably-priced olives,” said Scott McCoy, Bell-Carter Foods director of marketing.
In the meantime, he added, Bell-Carter Foods will continue to urge state and federal leaders to reconsider the tariffs and ensure the economic stability of our community and the olive industry at large.
Mike Silveira, chairman of the California Olive Growers Council, stated, “In taking measures, including against certain olives from the EU (European Union), Trump's administration has underscored its stance against unfair EU subsidies. In the case of ripe olives, the Administration has been tireless in safeguarding the US-grown-and-processed ripe olive industry from dumped and subsidized ripe olives from Spain.”
In 2018, the Trump administration announced an average antidumping and countervailing duty rate of 35 percent on ripe olives from Spain.
According to Silveira, even with the new antidumping and countervailing duty orders against Spain, a Spanish olive company has just invested in a U.S. ripe olive processor, enabling the combined company to terminate nearly all its contracts with U.S. growers and import provisionally prepared bulk olives from Spain.
McCoy said, “Bell-Carter's international supply chain coupled with the company's current and robust inventory will allow the Bell-Carter to continue meeting the rising consumer demand for the finest quality ripe table olives, while supporting the Corning-based operations and employees.”