The fun is set to begin next week and Corning welcomes its days of Olive Festival activities. The kick-off will be Food Truck Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m., Oct. 8 on Solano Street in Downtown Corning, which brings hundreds of people to enjoy lots of food, entertainment and activities.
For the olive sleuths in town, the Olive Festival also means it is time to start looking for the elusive Missing Olive which has been hiding somewhere in town just waiting to be found. Missing Olive clues will be posted on the door of the Chamber of Commerce, 1110 Solano St., starting Monday, Oct. 7, and the successful sleuth will be awarded $175.
Dignity Health Solano Street Clinic adds to the festivities with an open house at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, followed by the Olive Festival Mixer at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 10, at Rodgers Theatre on Solano Street and hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. The event features live music, raffle prizes, a buffet, olive and oil tasting.
The Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the Olive Festival and Car Show, still has festival raffle tickets on sale at $2 each offering a chance to win great prizes, such as one day fly fishing for two, cash, portrait sitting and more. Drawing for the prizes will be at 3:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Olive Festival.
In addition, the Corning Rotary Club has tickets on sale for its annual Olive Festival Olive Drop. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 with first place being $500, second $250, and third $100. The olive drop will take place at 3 p.m. at the festival.
This year the Olive Festival is partnering with Corning High School’s Homecoming Parade on Friday at 3 p.m. Anyone who has entered a vehicle in the festival’s Car Show is invited to enter the parade by calling Corning High School at 824-8000.
Also on Friday evening will be the Bartel’s Show & Shine at 5 p.m. at Bartel’s Giant Burgers, 22355 Corning Road. This is a chance for the community to get a preview of some of the fabulous vehicles featured at Saturday’s Car Show at Lennox Field off Houghton Avenue south of Solano Street.
In addition to Olive Festival activities that evening, Corning High School will be hosting its Alumni Dinner and other Homecoming activities including the junior varsity and varsity football games.
The Olive Festival will take place at Corning Community Park starting at 8 a.m. with the Corning High School Fun Run, with Opening Ceremonies at 10 a.m., followed by activities such as skateboard competition, historic olive tour, live music, Rotary Club Olive Drop, raffle drawings, and the Car Show at Lennox Field.
Don’t miss the annual Pancake Breakfast at the Corning Volunteer Fire Department starting at 7 a.m., at the Fire Hall on Fifth Street.
Due to a lack of parking, free shuttle rides to the festival and car show will be available from the Olive Pit on Solano Street and Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 99W.
The fun comes to end with Closing Ceremonies at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 824-5550.