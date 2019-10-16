The olive, the town's longtime mascot, was well celebrated during Corning's annual Olive Festival and Car Show on Saturday at the Community Park and Lennox Field. Hosted and organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the festival has honoring the olive for more than 70 years.
Among the special visitors this year was U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, and Allan and Stanley Clark, the grandsons of James and Addie Lennox, for whom Lennox Field is named and dedicated. This was the first time for Stanley, who came from Kentucky, to see property since he was a child.
“We are very excited to be here and see what the City has done with the land which is now Lennox Field,” Stanley said.
On Saturday that piece of land was covered from end-to-end with beautiful vintage, and not so vintage, vehicles for this year's Car Show.
At least 108 vehicles of many makes, models, years and colors were on display with owners nearby to share their enthusiasm and stories with visitors cruising the show.
Going home with the day's top honors as Best in Show and a $500 prize was Ron Warner's “Miss Helen,” a 1928 DeSoto De Lujo.
“Miss Helen is one of only six of her kind in the country,” Warner said.
Across the bridge from Lennox Field at the Community Park was a cornucopia of vendors hawking a wide variety of wares. There were also health, safety, home improvement, church and political booths for guests to peruse.
A popular area of the festival was the kids' activities booths were children played games, had their faces painted, enjoyed listening to book-readings, and learned several crafts.
The Chamber of Commerce raffled off a number of great prizes, the Corning Rotary Club hosted its annual Olive Drop, local olive establishments offered olive and olive oil tasting, Gary Strack hosted an olive history tour, live bands entertained the crowds and Corning High School hosted its annual fundraiser Fun Run.
The day's events were the grand ending to a week of festival activities, such as the Fire Department Fundraiser Breakfast, Missing Olive Contest, which this year was successfully sleuthed by Sara McDonald, the Festival Mixer at Rodgers Theatre, Car Cruise at Bartel's Burgers, and more.
Tony Cardenas, a member of the Olive Festival committee, said the day was a great success with perfect weather and great crowds who came to enjoy a bit of Corning fun and entertainment.