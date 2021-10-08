Corning Olive Festival events are going strong this week, culminating on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the Chamber of Commerce hosted Car Show and Festival at the Corning Community Park and Lennox Field.
This week Sherlockian sleuths have been searching for the missing olive, a green wood fruit hidden somewhere in the town. The olive detectives are supplied with daily clues with the winner receiving prize money. Some years the little olive is found within a day or two, other times not until the last clue has been revealed.
On Tuesday the Olive Festival features Food Truck Tuesday with a variety of food, entertainment, kids activities and more from 5-8 p.m.
The Olive Festival Mixer in downtown Corning offered entertainment, food and fun on Thursday evening.
Friday's festivities include Corning High School Homecoming Parade at 3 p.m., followed by the Car Show's “Show and Shine” at McBrayer's Cafe on Fourth Street.
Saturday starts with an Olive Festival Breakfast Fundraiser hosted by the Corning Volunteer Fire Department on Fifth Street at Marin Avenue. The breakfast will run from 7-10 a.m.
The Olive Festival opening ceremony will be 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, along with the opening of the Car Show. Live music, children's activities, Rotary Olive Drop, raffle drawings, Friends of the Library Book Sale and bike raffle, arts, crafts and food vendors, and Farmers Market will round out the day.
For more information call the Chamber of Commerce at 824-5550 and for the Missing Olive clues go to the chamber's Facebook page.