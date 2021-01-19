Last year the Olive Oil Commission of California approved a budget based on crop volume of 2.5 million gallons for the 2020/21 harvest season. It seems clear based on reports from throughout the state the crop will fall below that number.
To get an accurate perspective on the state's olive oil harvest, of commission reached out to growers and millers throughout the state.
As expected, producers across the state experienced a short harvest season last year with harvesting crews able to get the corp picked in about four weeks compared to he typical six.
Per acre fruit yields were significantly down across most parts of the state.
Although per acre fruit yields were down across the state last year, oil yields in terms of gallons per ton remained high. Most producers throughout the state saw an average of 40 gallons per ton.
“The extraction we had for the amount of olives we bought was really good,” said Ray Rogers, owner and production manager of Corning Olive Oil Company. “The manzanilla crop was pretty good, but still light, ascolanos was none, mission was light as was kalamata.”
The high oil yields are most likely the result of a lighter crop, since fruit that is on the tree tends to be bigger than in a heavy crop year.
Corning Olive Oil Company, which buys its olives from growers in Tehama and Glenn counties, had to pay more for the olives they purchased, according to Rogers.
“That is because it took much longer for the pickers to pull the crop,” he added. “We expect this year, 2021, should be a bumper crop, that is what we are hoping for.”
Like all of California farming, the COVID-19 pandemic had quite an impact on olive growers and millers. Producers implemented more stringent workplace policies to ensure the safety of harvest crews and mill workers.
“We had a really strict social distancing policy,” said Michael Fox, CEO of California Olive Ranch. “We learned a bit from our grower partners on how to handle harvest since many of them grow other crops like almonds and cherries that had already been through harvest during COVID. We applied what they learned and were able to complete harvest 100 percent COVID free.”
The pandemic has also hurt in-person sales and increased shipping costs for small producers. Some growers had problems with limited harvest and mill crews due to the pandemic.
The weather also presented challenges. Along with low corp yields, quality concerns and strict COVID protocols, the central coast, Upper Sacramento Valley and Fresno ares also got hit with frost during harvest.