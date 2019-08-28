Soon the “plunk, plunk” sound of olives dropping into buckets will resonate as olive pickers harvest this year’s table olive crop in California.
In preparation to the 2019 harvest, the Olive Growers Council of California went to the table with the state’s two major table olive processors, Musco Family Olive Company and Bell Carter Foods, to iron-out a price agreement on the crop.
Todd Sanders, OGC executive director and table olive grower, announced on Aug. 9, the growers and processors have come to an agreement.
“The California ripe olive industry has been faced with several challenges over the past year,” he said. “It is important to mention that these challenges caused a greater level of difficulty in reaching an agreement on 2019 pricing with both processors. Despite this, the OGCC (Olive Growers Council of California) has been working tirelessly to represent its members in the best way possible, including during the price negotiation process.”
Scott McCoy, Bell-Carter Foods director of marketing, said the California olive industry expects a record breaking yield this harvest, however, overall the tonnage will be down from previous years due to a decrease in ripe olive acreage.
Table olive growers have be fraught with issues over the past decade, ranging from destruction caused by the olive fruit fly, lack of labor for harvest and competition from foreign imports.
Those issues, and more, have led to a dramatic decrease in table olive acreage.
Grower Ross Turner, who has served on several local and state olive industry committees and boards, said at one time, at its peak, there were approximately 38,000 acres in table olives.
“That number has dropped to 14,000 producing acres and declining,” he added.
Sanders said the industry has experienced a massive reduction in table olive acres in the state as farmers begin to look for and plant more profitable crops.
The best year for the state’s olive growers was 1992 with 163,000 tons, which was the biggest crop in history. Olives are an alternate bearing crop, so generally speaking, every other year brings a good crop alternating with a short crop. A normal crop is 120,000 tons, but statewide harvests have been as low as 16,000 tons - such as the 2011 crop disaster, and tonnage will continue to decline as table olive acreage declines.
Table olives are picked by hand starting in September going into November.
Once the trees are picked in the northern Sacramento Valley, the olives are transported to the Bell-Carter processing facility in Corning, or Musco in Orland.