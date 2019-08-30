A man was shot and killed by a Tehama County sheriff's detective while the suspect was reportedly attempting to take a handgun from another detective's holster today, Aug. 30, according to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred while the detectives were acting on an arrest warrant for Alberto Wayne Martinez, 32, of Redding following a 6:30 p.m., interview concerning allegations of child molestation.
Detectives had concluded the interview at the sheriff's office and were placing Martinez under arrest in the parking lot when he allegedly began fighting the detectives and tried to remove one detective's handgun from its holster.
During the struggle over the handgun, the other detective drew his service weapon and fired a single shot striking Martinez in the upper torso, the sheriff's office stated.
According to reports, the detectives immediately administering lifesaving efforts and called for fire and medical assistance.
Martinez was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m.
One detective suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The California Highway Patrol Officer Involved Shoot team is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting as is department policy.