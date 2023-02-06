Caltrans District 2 and Golden State Bridge, Inc. are planning for work upcoming on sections of the Sacramento River Bridge on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue for bridge joint replacement operations.
This month motorists should plan for nighttime lane closures on and around the bridge area, Sunday nights through Friday mornings between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.
Concrete barrier (k-rail) will be placed between the number two (right or slow) lane and shoulder on the bridge, both northbound and southbound, for the duration of these operations.
While no mainline lane closures are planned during daytime hours, motorists are advised to drive slowly and watch for personnel worked behind the concrete barriers.
Work and scheduling are subject to change at any time, due to inclement weather, low temperatures, or other factors.
The construction work is expected to last for approximately one month.
Motorists are advised to slow down, abide by speed limit reductions, and drive carefully in the area. They are also urged to remain on the freeway and not use local roads to bypass construction efforts and traffic delays. Law enforcement personnel will be present in the area.
Highway conditions, including areas of road work and traffic delays, can be found on QuickMap.