The most consistent feedback he receives from patrons using the Tehama County library system goes something like this, said county Librarian Todd Deck, “I love the library, but your hours are not great.”
For the past several years, Deck said he has explored how the county could expand its library hours of availability and service given the limited staff size and budget.
“Last spring, I learned of a program called Bringing the Library to You; Mobile Library Solutions, by the California State Library,” Deck added. “This project provides 10 libraries in California with an innovative new technology called open+. This technology enables libraries to expand access hours via self-service technology. The Tehama County Library was selected last summer to pilot this technology.”
Open+ technologies allows patrons who sign up to use their library card to gain access to library space and make use of available services such as highspeed broadband and wi-fi, computers, meeting rooms, copiers, hold shelves, and any other self-services the library chooses to make available during hours without fully staffed service.
The program may be used mornings, evenings, or days when the library is usually closed to the public. Extending library open hours via Open+ technologies will offer customers with access to the services they need to communicate, research and work online for free.
“The majority of feedback we receive from our patrons indicates they would like to access the library earlier. So, with that in mind, we will be referring to our open+ hours as early bird hours,” Deck said.
Starting on April 1, patrons will be able to access the Corning Library 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Los Molinos Library hours will be those same hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Red Bluff Library Early Bird Hours will be 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday – Friday, with regular service hours 1–7 p.m.
To take advantage of the county library open+ program, patrons must fill out a form available at http://www.tehamacountylibrary.org/.
Patrons must be at least 18 years old and have signed up for early bird hours in order to use the open+ service. They must use their own library card and pin to access library buildings.
Camera surveillance will provide peace of mind for patrons and deter theft and vandalism and a sound system will deliver messaging to patrons who must agree to follow guidelines provided by the messaging.
“Collectively this represents a 70 percent increase in access and service hours without any additional costs to our budget,” Deck said. “This is exciting news, and this would not be possible without the support of the California State Library, Tehama County Board of Supervisors and the flexible and committed staff of the Tehama County Library.”