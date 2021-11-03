Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions, according to Samaritan's Purse.
This year's collection week, Nov. 15-22 provides individuals, families, and groups the opportunity to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.
“The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.
In Tehama County the drop-off locations is Bridgeway Community Church, 345 David Ave., Red Bluff, Nov. 15-22.
A step-by-step guide on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” can be found on the organization's webpage.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.