Fine Art photographer Darren Marshall’s dramatic landscapes will be the featured artwork for the Orland Art Center Gallery’s “Shifting Shapes and Shadows on the Face of Time” exhibit in October.
Marshall’s photography will be presented in several different formats, whether printed on metal, acrylic or printed on paper and framed, each piece of art is impeccably designed.
According to the gallery, the artist’s work project a sense of eternity, of time as it seems to stand still, even as it continually is shifting and changing as Marshall sees the significance of the shapes and shadows in the scenes before his eyes, then he lets them tell their stories, ones as old as time itself.
He calls himself a nature and landscape artist, and he treats both with the genuine respect they deserve.
Visit with talented artists at the gallery’s Artists Reception 3-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, and enjoy live music played on a beautiful baby grand piano at 732 Fourth St., Orland.
Remember, the Orland Art Center Show and Sale always features original art, quality prints, and delightful fine art cards available in a wide price range.
Gallery hours for this exhibit will be Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12-5 p.m. Oct. 6 through Nov. 18.
For more information visit the Orland Art Center website at www.orlandartcenter.com and click on “Artists.”