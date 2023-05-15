The featured artist of the Orland Art Center Gallery’s “The Lore and the Legends” exhibit June 2-22 is Ismael Jessie Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is a skilled sculptor whose bronze-work has gained many awards and acclaim throughout the country. “Not only are they beautifully sculpted, but the actual foundry work was done by the sculptor himself,” reports the Orland Art Center Gallery.
The sculptor and foundryman is highly respected by other noted sculptors for his dramatically detailed paintings and drawings, which will also grace the show where the legends and lore of Rodriguez’s West will be the focus. In a cameo appearance, a small selection of artwork by Rodriguez’s friend and admirer, the late George Turnbull, will also be on display.
Guests will have the opportunity to visit with Rodriguez and other talented artists at an Artists Reception, 3-7 p.m., Friday, June 2. The event will also feature live music played on the gallery’s beautiful baby grand piano.
The Orland Art Center Show and Sale, 732 Fourth St., features original art, quality prints, and delightful Fine Art cards available in a wide price range. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.
For more information visit the Orland Art Center website www.orlandartcenter.com and click on “Artists.”