It’s one of only two of its kind nestled in the rolling foothills of Northern Sacramento Valley’s Glenn County. Raging Bull Vineyard and Winery is the home of Charlie Sullivan and Sharon Shipley, who in partnership with Winemaker Bryan Shaw, produce grapes and wines from 20 acres of vineyards against a backdrop of the magnificent Mendocino Mountain Range.
Located a few miles west of Interstate 5 at 18850 Newville Road, Orland, Raging Bull offers peace and quiet with nothing else around except a few mooing bovines grazing the grassy knolls.
“Raging Bull Vineyards and Winery is a small, boutique winery,” Shipley says. “Along with our wonderful wines, it's the perfect spot for your wedding, reunion, anniversary party or just a get-together with friends.”
She is adamant that Sullivan is the mover and she’s the shaker behind Raging Bull, and together the two can make grapes and wine happen.
Raging Bull’s website states, “What started as a blank-canvas land purchase by Charlie has been morphed by their vision and efforts into what it is today.”
A few years ago, about 2016, Shipley said, “Charlie was deciding what we could grow out here west of Orland to have a little extra spending money for retirement.”
A retired well-driller, previous owner of Sullivan Drilling in the Northstate, Sullivan decided to grow grapes to sell to other vineyards.
“And because of numerous other reasons,” Shipley added. “But the main one is that grapes don’t take a lot of water. We chose to grow grapes in our climate because it is a very consistent climate that is dry. The vines tolerate the heat, volcanic rock soil with hillside drainage, and we have plenty of water.”
The couple worked the first five acres of the vineyard and by the end of that summer they had about five acres of vines planted.
“We sure didn't know a lot about growing grapes and we had to learn mighty fast,” Shipley smiles. “Thanks to many friends and lots of advice and reading on how to train, water, grow and whatever else we needed to get this crop growing we got it done.”
After a couple of years, Sullivan and Shipley had produced their first crop and had to find a way to get them harvested.
“So, we read on how to do that and gathered up all the help that we could and got the first harvest completed, that was 2019, we harvested the crop, fermented them, and made a 2019 blend wine,” Shipley said.
Not too long after, the couple hired Shaw, a winemaker educated in the Viticulture and Enology winemaking program at U.C. Davis, who has won multiple silver and gold medal awards for his past vintages of wines at previous wineries.
Inside the 4,560 square-foot barn that houses the tasting room and winery, heralds a beautiful carved wood, 1900 antique bar that came from Sacramento. The ornate bar is what gives the room its unique atmosphere - along with the Texas longhorns mounted above the bar.
Built in 2019, the barn and extended pad behind it serve as the majority of the grape processing, fermenting, and racking space, two offices and bathrooms.
The vineyard and winery features some of the finest and best equipment for an operation the size of Raging Bull.
In addition to the vineyards, winery and tasting room, Raging Bull boasts an additional 200 acres of land, including a large pond and two 16-inch agriculture wells and two domestic wells - all four were drilled by Sullivan, who has been drilling water wells for nearly 40 years.
The vineyard is now home to the varieties of Cabernet, Malbec, Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Grenache Noir.
To date, the winery’s award winning wines include Syrah earning three gold medals, 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon three silver medals and 2020 Merlot one bronze.