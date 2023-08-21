A fugitive wanted for killing a 32-year-old woman in Orland 33 years ago has been returned to Glenn County to face criminal charges, reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office.
The FBI and Legal Attaché Office of Mexico City returned Antonio Lopes Moreno, 67, to Willows from Mexico to face felony homicide charges with special circumstances, according to the FBI.
Moreno was arrested by an Orland police officer at the Sacramento International Airport Aug. 11 and booked into the Glenn County Jail. He appeared in Glenn County Superior Court in Willows on Aug. 15 for arraignment where he was formally charged on suspicion of murder with a special allegation of use of a firearm. He was also remanded to custody without bail by the court and a public defender appointed.
He is accused of killing Anita Carmen Crisosto outside an Orland laundromat on Oct. 11, 1989. The Orland Police Department and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the homicide, but were unable to make an arrest as Moreno allegedly had fled to Mexico. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 16, 1989.
The FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on May 23, 2017, following a request for assistance from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office in Jan. 2017, and in collaboration with the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office.
Moreno was apprehended by INTERPOL with assistance from the FBI Mexico City Legal Attache in Cotija de la Paz, Michoacan, Mexico on Aug. 19, 2022, pending extradition.
The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs also provided significant assistance in securing Moreno’s arrest and extradition from Mexico.
“The FBI is committed to locating and returning individuals who evade criminal prosecution to honor the memory of victims, support those impacted by the crime, and ensure the accused can face charges before an impartial jury,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “We stand ever ready to aid our law enforcement partners and effect extradition when we can to ensure justice for all.”
Mexico City Legal Attaché Angel Catalan said the FBI would especially like to extend its gratitude to the Fiscalia General de la Republica and its INTERPOL team for their actions in locating and arresting Lopes Moreno.
His return to Glenn County to face prosecution is funded by the United States Government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding to assist in the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.
The Glenn County District Attorney’s Office District Attorney Dwayne R. Stewart is prosecuting the case.
Moreno’s next court appearance is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 for a continued arraignment hearing.
FBI officials said the agency continues to collaborate with its law enforcement partners to apprehend criminals charged with state crimes who then flee the jurisdiction. Cases seeking information from the public, including fugitive matters, are posted on the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Most Wanted page and FBI Most Wanted app. Anyone with information that may aid these cases may contact their local FBI office, United States embassy, or submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.