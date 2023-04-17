An Orland man is behind bars in the Tehama County Jail after he reportedly took Red Bluff police on a high speed chase on April 13.
Keith Charles Harris, 32, was allegedly being chased by a Red Bluff resident around 6:43 a.m., who had reportedly interrupted Harris attempting to burglarize a home on Robinson Drive in Red Bluff, police said.
While trying to get away from his pursuer, Harris reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house on the 700 block of Haley Lane, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
Officers said Harris continued to drive the damaged vehicle with the neighbor still in pursuit until a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy arrived and took over the chase on Walnut Street.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Harris, who failed to stop and instead fled at speeds reaching 80 mph on 25 mph streets, police reported.
Harris eventually pulled into a business parking lot on Baker Road and ran from his vehicle, successfully evading capture by law enforcement during an hour-long search, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
The Red Bluff Police Department said a short time later it received a report of a male matching Harris’ description walking through a field in the search area.
Harris was allegedly jumping over residential fences when officers again tried to capture him, this time with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and personnel from the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and Tehama County Probation.
Red Bluff police canine Max located Harris laying in a patch of tall grass alongside a pond northeast of Monrovia Street, officers reported.
He was taken into custody, arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony burglary, violation of parole, resisting arrest, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and misdemeanor driving on the wrong side of the roadway, hit and run, and obstructing public officers.