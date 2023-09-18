An Orland man was allegedly shot with his own 12 gauge shotgun during a tussle with another Orland resident on Sept. 9.
Glenn County sheriff’s deputies said Joseph Dylon Wagoner, 29, was armed with the shotgun when he entered a residence on the 4100 block County Road MM and confronted Kenneth Casey Orville Faddis.
Wagoner was still armed with the shotgun when the two men reportedly got into a physical altercation. During the fight the shotgun fired, the blast striking Wagoner with pellets, the GCSO said.
He was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Deputies said Faddis was not injured in the altercation.
Deputies determined during their investigation that Wagoner was the suspect in the assault. He was arrested and is facing suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm, burglary and child endangerment. Charges will be filed with the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office and Wagoner will be booked into the Glenn County Jail upon his release from the hospital.
A motive for the incident has not been released by the GCSO.
Wagoner was out on bail at the time of this incident having been arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 31 at Lollipop Park in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, terms for multiple convictions and other charges. He was also arrested June 10 on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office at 530-934-6431.