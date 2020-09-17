An Orland woman suffered major injuries when ejected in a rollover crash on Thursday, Sept. 17.
California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez said the 29-year-old woman was driving a white two-door sedan east on the 18800 block of Newville Road west of Orland around 11:45 a.m., when she lost control at a curve east of the Stoney Creek bridge.
The vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, down an embankment, across a dirt road, and overturned as it went down a second embankment, CHP said.
The driver, who CHP believes was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected as the vehicle overturned, landing on the dirt roadway.
She was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of several major injuries, Valdez said.
Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision.