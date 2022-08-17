With five months to serve as Tehama County’s top cop, Sheriff Dave Hencratt looks forward to retirement after completing this fourth term in office. After 34 years in law enforcement, all in Tehama County, he will be turning the reins over to Dave Kain, who in June was voted in to be the county’s new sheriff.
Hencratt became sheriff at a critical and difficult time in law enforcement. It was around the time former Gov. Jerry Brown began decriminalizing certain low-level crimes and moving inmates in the state prisons as a result of a court ruling declaring overcrowding in state prisons.
“That has to be the biggest change I have seen in my law enforcement career,” Hencratt said. “And probably the most detrimental to the law-abiding residents of this state.”
He started his career in 1988 working for 13 months in the Tehama County Jail. From 1990 to 1993, he became a sheriff’s patrol deputy, canine handler and field training officer. In 1993, Hencratt was promoted to detective and one year later he became a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agent. From there he became lead detective for the county’s marijuana enforcement program, while still working major crimes.
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Hencratt has also continued to compete in professional calf roping. For 34 years he has been a cowboy with a badge.
“I wanted to become sheriff back in 2010 to stand up for people in this county and the employees in the sheriff’s department,” Hencratt said. “Over the past almost 16 years, that hasn’t changed. I have always strived to do what was in their best interest.”
From the beginning, he stated he has had no hidden agenda or political aspirations, and has not engaged in self-promotion.
There are several things Hencratt has brought to the sheriff’s department he is very pleased with – most in response to such state decisions as AB109, the state’s realignment of prisons and jail.
“That has been one of our biggest challenges,” he said. “Dealing with the influx of inmates to our jail that normally would have been spending their criminal sentence in state prison. Those inmates took up a great portion of our jail capacity and the criminals we normally would have housed we had to find alternate programs for them to serve their terms”
To successfully facilitate those inmates, county law enforcement leaders created the post release community service (PRCS) program.
“I wanted to provide more to the program, something to offer positive rehabilitation options to the men and women on PRCS,” Hencratt said.
Under his leadership, that desire led to the development and implementation of the sheriff’s office Woodshop Program, Auto Shop Program and Work Farm – each a place where PRCS inmates could learn new skills and work ethics.
“Each of these programs have been successful, not without bumps along the way, but several of the men and women who have taken part have gone on to have successful jobs and lifestyles as a result of working in one of these programs,” Hencratt said.
He has also been instrumental in the department upgrading its radio and repeater system.
One area he continues to find frustrating, and has over his time as sheriff, is working with the county board of supervisors in establishing fair pay for the people in his department.
“The county is undergoing a class and compensation study to compare deputy and other county employee salaries to surrounding and like counties,” Hencratt said. “We continue to be one of the lowest paid law enforcement departments in the Northstate and that is inexcusable.”
Another area that Hencratt wishes he had found success was the county’s jail expansion project, the 64 bed Re-entry Facility.
“We have been working on this project since 2013 and I won’t see its completion before I leave office. They haven’t even broken ground and that is very disappointing, but somewhat understandable as much of the project’s work to secure funding happened during the COVID-19 period,” Hencratt said.
Some of the most difficult criminal cases he has been involved in included child abuse, murder, large drug busts and the 2017 Rancho Tehama mass shooting case.
“It’s about training and moving through the investigations. I can’t say there is one case that really stands out against the rest. Coming to a successful conclusion in all cases is what stands out for me,” he said.
Hencratt and his wife, Laquin, plan on staying in the area following his retirement. He said he will find more time to train his young roping horses and compete in his favorite rodeo sport.