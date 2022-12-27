Two outgoing Tehama County supervisors and two retiring county employees were recognized during the Dec. 20 supervisors meeting for their years of service to the county.
Supervisors Dennis Garton, District 3, and Bob Williams, District 4, were honored with gifts and specials resolutions, while retiring Auditor-Controller LeRoy Anderson and Kathleen Jordan of the assessors office also receiving gifts and words of appreciation.
Williams is leaving office after serving four, four year terms as Tehama County District 4 supervisor.
A Corning native, Williams was honored with an engraved gavel and clock presented to him by county Chief Administrator Gabriel Hydrick. He was then presented a special resolution by Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s office and one from the office of state Treasurer Fiona Ma.
Williams service to Tehama County started long before he became a supervisor. Over the years he has served on the Corning Union High School District Board, Tehama County Farm Bureau, water agencies, recreation commissions and much more. He is a retired rancher.
Attending the meeting was Williams’ wife, Candy. The couple have two children, Robert and Jennifer and several grandchildren.
After recognizing and thanking this family and friends, Williams talked about his 42 years of service to his community and industry.
“Existing supervisors, new supervisors – remember, you are not the boss, you are one of five, also you are generalist, a policymaker,” he added. “Get to know your staff, they are the specialists and they can make or break you. Trust in them. We have a top notch staff.”
He went on to say that being able to get along with everybody and work with everybody is vastly important.
Williams became emotional while talking about the many projects he has been involved in as supervisor, especially getting a cell tower in Rancho Tehama.
Hydrick presented Garton with an engraved gavel and LaMalfa’s office honored him with a special, framed resolution of recognition.
Garton started his career with the county in law enforcement working for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office where he eventually retired as undersheriff after serving in law enforcement for 40 years.
He served as supervisor for three, four-year terms. Over his 12 years on the board he served three times as chairman.
Garton is an avid motorcyclist who continues to enjoy traveling on his motorcycle. Married to wife, Jeannie, the couple together have five children and several grandchildren. Jeannie Garton and their daughter, Shelly, were in attendance as Garton was recognized.
Garton lives in Dairyville and the couple plan on traveling and enjoying family during his retirement.
In his remarks he thanked his family, the board and county staff.
“In January there will be issues, one of which you will realize this is not a one-day-a-week position. You are only one vote on the dias. The decisions you will be making starting in January should not be based on emotion or hearsay. They must be made on factual information you receive from the staff and research you have done on the issue that comes before you,” Garton said.
He added that some of the elected supervisors will need to “build credibility with county department heads, staff and the community as you have made outlandish statements about the staff and county procedures.”
“Some of you have made promises to some groups that will demand your performance is certain ways and not always in the best interest of the county,” Garton said. “That said, I wish you the best.”
He challenged each member of the board to visit each department in the county, of which there are 27.
Attending their last Board of Supervisors meeting, but not recognized except for a short thank you by incoming-Sheriff Dave Kain during public comment, was retiring Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Hencratt started his law enforcement career in 1988 with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. He took office as sheriff in 2011 and served three, four-year terms.
Johnston has also served the majority of his live serving in law enforcement with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. He was promoted to assistant sheriff when Hencratt took office in 2011.
Both men are retiring from service to the county.